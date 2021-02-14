Letter to the editor: Congress must put the country first

Editor:

On Feb. 4, 11 of our country’s Republicans from the House of Representatives put their country’s pledge on the line: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Three of the representatives were from New York. To no surprise, Elise Stefanik ignored her oath and ignored her duties. Rep. Greene violated her pledge as well. We deserve someone who puts the country first and represents the oath that they take.

It is evident that Rep. Stefanik’s first and only pursuit is to climb the political ladder however it takes, regardless of the safety of the people she serves. Her once upon a time boast of “working across the aisle” is no longer to be found. It’s time for our district to have representation that puts people and country first.

Stephen J. Lobban, Lake George

