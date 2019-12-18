Letter to the editor: Congress must hold Trump accountable

Editor:

The evidence keeps piling up: President Trump broke the law and abused the power we gave him by asking Ukraine to interfere in American elections, by blocking military aid to a U.S. ally, by tying those two together in a bribery scheme for his personal benefit, and by obstructing Congress to cover it up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Congress had no choice but to follow the facts. Our members of Congress face a huge choice: honor their oaths to defend the Constitution or vote to tell this president that he is above the law.

We know it is President Trump’s nature to get away with as much as he can, to escalate. The morning after the inquiry into Russian election interference ended, President Trump called Ukraine to ask for more election interference. When he got caught, he did it again on live TV, and asked China too. If Congress fails to hold him accountable, it is hard to know what he might do next.

It’s a grave thing to remove a president. When a president breaks his oath and our laws to undermine our democracy, it must be done. It is all of our duty now to call on our members of Congress to do theirs.

Sean Rossley, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0