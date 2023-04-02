We may as well leave the American Flag at half-mast perpetually, considering all the mass shootings in this country! And Congress does nothing! Children's bodies, torn and shredded beyond recognition by military-style assault weapons. Really?! I think that those congressmen, (Elise Stefanik take note), who vote against banning assault weapons are complicit in these deaths. Maybe we ought to indict them for aiding and abetting murder.

When did the right to own a weapon of war become more important than the right to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? The Second Amendment says that the populace has the right to bear arms "in order to form a well-regulated militia." We already have one — the National Guard! Times have changed, weapons have changed as well and if the populace wants to arm for war, they had better buy tanks, fighter planes, and missile launchers.

As for school buildings, perhaps we ought to go back to the old-time school buildings. My school, Guy Park Avenue, was a fortress. Built of heavy stone blocks, the classrooms were located up a big flight of stairs. Bar the cellar windows, get a front door with a smaller window, and you would need a ladder to get in. Today's schools? Just kick in a first-floor window and step right inside.

Unfortunately, until Congress stops taking what amounts to bribes from the NRA and the weapons manufacturers and stops pandering to the gun enthusiasts, children and adults will continue to have their bodies shredded by AK-47s and AR-15s.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson

Johnstown