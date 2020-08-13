Letter to the editor: Congress could remove Cuomo

Editor:

Even though there is no recall provision in our NYS Constitution to remove Gov. Cuomo, there is a provision in the U.S. Constitution to remove Cuomo and other Democrat governors and mayors for allowing non-peaceful demonstrations. The 14th Amendment provides such remedies.

Section 1: ..."nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the Equal Protection of the Laws."

Section 3: "No person shall be elected ..." "... under any State, who, having previously taken an Oath ..." "... or as a member of any State legislature, or as an Executive or Judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid and comfort to the enemies thereof ..."

Section 4: "... but neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in the aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States ..." " ... but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void."