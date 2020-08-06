Letter to the editor: Confused about words and capitalizations

Editor:
What I learned in today's (July 20, 2020) Post-Star:
The term "Negro" is now considered to be a racial slur. Just a thought: Has anyone contacted the "United Negro College Fund?" They might be interested in this new development.
I also learned that the word "black" is to be capitalized when referring to those people formerly known as "Negroes." Is the word "white" to be accorded the same distinction? I'm here to learn!
Andy Harvey, Queensbury
