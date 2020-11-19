Letter to the editor: Confederate flags OK, don't live in the past

Editor:
Recently in Tupper Lake a resident displayed a Confederate flag at his house. Will Doolittle, in an over-the-top commentary in The Post-Star, stated that in Tupper Lake "You can let your freak flag fly and your racist flag too," "the Confederate flag represents defense of slavery, murder and rape of Black people," and Tupper Lake was "a community that would rather offend a whole group of fellow citizens than the few odd locals with something hateful to express."
Does Mr. Doolittle actually know why the homeowner displayed the rebel flag or does it matter to him? Nobody deserves to be publicly singled out and basically accused of being a racist and subjected to pressure to remove a flag which they have every right to display. Regarding the flag being offensive to some people — that's their opinion and not everyone's. It doesn't matter if they are offended — our rights don't revolve around someone being offended.
Would it matter to anyone if I'm offended by Black Lives Matter using public streets as bulletin boards for their agenda or Black Lives Matter flags flying at public schools where only the U.S. and state flag should fly?
Over 300,000 brave Southerners died defending the Confederate flag, not to preserve slavery but to defend their families, homes and towns from invading armies that burned and looted houses and entire cities. Confederate soldiers, their flags and monuments deserve respect and to be left alone. If Confederate flags are removed because they offend somebody, then where will it end? What else?
It's time to focus on the problems we have right now. It's well to remember the past so we don't repeat mistakes and injustices, but it's also a mistake to live in the past. It's time to move on.
Donald Hart, Whitehall
