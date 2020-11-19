Letter to the editor: Confederate flags OK, don't live in the past

Editor:

Recently in Tupper Lake a resident displayed a Confederate flag at his house. Will Doolittle, in an over-the-top commentary in The Post-Star, stated that in Tupper Lake "You can let your freak flag fly and your racist flag too," "the Confederate flag represents defense of slavery, murder and rape of Black people," and Tupper Lake was "a community that would rather offend a whole group of fellow citizens than the few odd locals with something hateful to express."

Does Mr. Doolittle actually know why the homeowner displayed the rebel flag or does it matter to him? Nobody deserves to be publicly singled out and basically accused of being a racist and subjected to pressure to remove a flag which they have every right to display. Regarding the flag being offensive to some people — that's their opinion and not everyone's. It doesn't matter if they are offended — our rights don't revolve around someone being offended.

Would it matter to anyone if I'm offended by Black Lives Matter using public streets as bulletin boards for their agenda or Black Lives Matter flags flying at public schools where only the U.S. and state flag should fly?