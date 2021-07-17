Letter to the editor: Confederate flag spoiled the parade

Editor:

My elected representatives — Elise Stefanik, Dan Stec and Matt Simpson — participated in the Ticonderoga July 4th parade this year.

While viewing photos on Facebook, I saw the Confederate flag displayed on a float in the same lineup. I am disturbed that my elected officials participated in this event without demanding the organizers remove such a reprehensible flag.

The Confederate flag is offensive because it is a symbol of slavery and white supremacy. Additionally, it offends me because my great uncle served in the Civil War, 16th Infantry Regiment, Company F and is buried in Moriah Union Cemetery in Essex County.

I cannot understand how the parade organizers allowed this flag to be displayed, a symbol for what many fought against, including my ancestor and many others from Essex County. Why didn’t the organizers call out this flag? Why didn’t my elected officials demand this flag, a symbol of rebellion, resistance to desegregation, human pain and racial injustice, be removed before participating in this parade that honors our nation’s principles and liberty for all?