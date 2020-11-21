Letter to the editor: Confederate flag is a racist symbol

Editor:

I am, once again, astonished and incensed that people are writing letters to the Post-Star editors, defending the display of the Confederate flag and denigrating Will Doolittle for calling out what it is: a racist symbol.

That flag did not exist before the southern states seceded from the union and declared war on the United States of America for one purpose and one purpose only: to maintain the institution of slavery. As such, it is a symbol of slavery and racism and nothing else.

I'm sick of the egregious lie that this disgusting rag stands for "southern heritage" (unless it's a southern heritage of slavery and racism) or has any meaning other than that of subjugation of the Black race. It is also astonishing to me that southerners who never owned slaves fought so determinedly to preserve the wealth of slave owners, most of whom were excused from serving in the war, a phenomenon we still see today in the form of Trump supporters!