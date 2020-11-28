Letter to the editor: Confederate flag is a problem now

Editor:

After reading Mr. Donald Hart’s letter on Thursday, Nov. 19, I found myself assuming that he, like me, is a member of the dominant white racial group. His understanding of the meaning of the Confederate flag as a symbol defending Southerners and not defending slavery revealed to me how profoundly successful the intentional creation of the white supremacy system, nearly 400 years ago, has been.

That our country’s violent history of white supremacy and white terrorism was intentionally kept from us, members of the dominant white racial group, leads us to such conclusions as Mr. Hart expressed.

Robert P. Jones states in his book “White Too Long,“ “the roots of the Confederate battle flag as the dominant cultural expression of support for slavery and white supremacy are beyond serious dispute, this fact of history doesn’t settle the question of what the flag means today.”

After the Civil War, when a battle flag was no longer needed, intentional public display of the Confederate battle flag increased as the pursuit of justice for Black citizens “advanced and white supremacy was threatened” (Jones, pg. 132).