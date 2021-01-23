Letter to the editor: Confederacy had three flags

Editor:

On Jan. 6, as Americans watched, a crowd stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C.; many memorable scenes flashed before the cameras. We watched in disbelief and shock; then out came the pundits, and social media. Was this the end of democracy? I do not believe so; our founding fathers gave us the Constitution and it still thrives.

Watching this unfold, one scene grabbed my attention: the man strolling through the rotunda with, what many, and social media, incorrectly said was the Confederate flag. That flag is not now, nor ever was, the official flag of the Confederacy. Rather, it is the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia and their commander, Robert E. Lee.

The Confederacy had three official flags: the Stars and Bars till 1863, the Stainless Banner till March 1865 and finally the Blood Stained Banner till April 1865. After having surrendered, the Confederacy was dismantled, as Lee left the Court House to review his troops for the last time.

Afterward, the flag now called the Confederate flag began to take on a new context, having nothing to do with the Confederacy.