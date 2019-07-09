Editor:
On a supersized full-color postcard, paid for by you and me, is a photograph of a man and a woman shaking hands. The man and woman are clean, well-groomed, very well-fed. They are elected government officials. One is our president, the other our congresswoman. The president and congresswoman congratulate each other for singlehandedly (“I”!) protecting our country, though both work in air-conditioned offices, and neither has served in the armed forces.
Although both are descendants of aliens, previously known more generously as “immigrants,” they also congratulate each other for securing our border from aliens. The president has even married an alien, although he assures us she is particularly special. She came through a different border.
The congresswoman, forgetting her foreign descent, has proudly voted against amnesty and sanctuary. She secures our border by confining infants and children to holding cells without soap and water; no books, no pencils, no journals, no toys, no comfort, no parents. These are dangerous aliens! The congresswoman knows from her own expensive tropical vacations that heat can be uncomfortable, so she makes sure that the alien children sleep well, without mattresses or blankets, on nice cold concrete floors.
The president, from his reality show experience, knows that everyone wants to visit this fun exotic internment camp, especially reporters. What fun not to have to bathe or change your clothes! What fun to live in cages like the animals in the zoo! So the president keeps it a secret: off-limits! Besides, reporters are always looking for truth. They are no fun at all! They would take everything the wrong way.
And this president and this congresswoman don’t want their alien summer camp mistaken for the cruel, abusive, dehumanizing jail that it is.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville