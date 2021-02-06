Letter to the editor: Condemn those who back violence

Editor:

“Paranoia involves intense anxious or fearful feelings and thoughts often related to persecution, threat, or conspiracy. Paranoia can become delusions when irrational thoughts or beliefs become so fixed that nothing (including contrary evidence) can convince a person that what they think or feel is not true.”

No matter how much evidence that this presidential election was fair, that Trump spread a lie about fraudulent votes, that Trump is an autocrat wanting power, those that follow him believe him “their savior,” fighting a secret pedophilia ring.

When I watch newsreels showing the savagery and violence of slavery, lynchings, Jim Crow laws, of police and dogs threatening people trying to vote or peacefully marching at Selma, or jeering with hatred at Black children trying to attend school or a Black person moving into a white neighborhood, I think: How could those committing violence hold the illusion of “white supremacy,” when everything shows white fear and hatred.