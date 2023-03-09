Sterigenics' DEC operating permit is up for renewal. Their facility near the Queensbury airport uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. EtO is a known human carcinogen that EPA recently determined to be even more dangerous than originally believed. The DEC's permitted “acceptable” threshold for Sterigenics' emissions is 10 cancers per 1 million people. But EPA's recent assessment, made public at a community meeting on February 16th, pegs the plant's emissions at a rate of 100 per 1 million, TEN times the permitted level.

In its 2014-2018 report, NYS Department of Health detailed that Warren County experiences the highest cancer rate of all 57 counties outside of NYC. And of all census tracts in Warren County, the highest rates for six types of cancer are, for the most part, found in those areas closest to the Sterigenics plant.

According to DEC's monitoring procedure, Sterigenics hires the firm that does the annual emissions monitoring required for permit compliance, then schedules when the monitoring will take place. Should we presume that for the last almost 30 years that Sterigenics' emissions have been within acceptable limits, and that EPA's measurements are a fluke?

This isn't the first instance where a Sterigenics plant was the source of toxic emissions concerns. A woman in Illinois who lived a quarter-mile from the Willowbrook plant developed breast cancer and sued Sterigenics. Last September, a jury awarded her $363 million. Two more people are suing, and the plant closed, but what about all the others that will develop cancer from that pollution?

EPA thinks you should be concerned if you live within five miles of the Queensbury plant. What are we to make of the apparent discrepancy in emissions measurements? Can we trust DEC's monitoring process to safeguard our children, our neighbors, ourselves?

Lyman Peters

Hudson Falls