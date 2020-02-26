Letter to the editor: Concerns raised on Stefanik falsehoods

Editor:

Last spring, House Intelligence Committee member Elise Stefanik stated about Russian election interference: “It was stunning to read how systemic it was in the Mueller report. This wasn't just Facebook ads, this wasn't just disinformation campaigns; this was targeted hacking of the committees, targeted outreach to senior people in presidential campaigns. That should concern every American."

Yet, she subsequently voted against a law which would require campaigns to report suspected foreign interference to the FBI. Stefanik devotes herself to a president who cries that the Russian investigation was a hoax, despite the determination of Barr’s Justice Department that there was no political bias in opening the investigation.

Given her propensity for falsehoods and name-calling it is not surprising that Stefanik links herself closely with Trump. A president who publicly invites foreign interference in elections; a president who pushes a vulnerable ally to dig up political dirt on his opponents by withholding approved congressional funds; a president who states he believes dictator Putin over the consensus of U.S. intelligence agencies.