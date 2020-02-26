Letter to the editor: Concerns raised on Stefanik falsehoods

Editor:
Last spring, House Intelligence Committee member Elise Stefanik stated about Russian election interference: “It was stunning to read how systemic it was in the Mueller report. This wasn't just Facebook ads, this wasn't just disinformation campaigns; this was targeted hacking of the committees, targeted outreach to senior people in presidential campaigns. That should concern every American."
Yet, she subsequently voted against a law which would require campaigns to report suspected foreign interference to the FBI. Stefanik devotes herself to a president who cries that the Russian investigation was a hoax, despite the determination of Barr’s Justice Department that there was no political bias in opening the investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
Given her propensity for falsehoods and name-calling it is not surprising that Stefanik links herself closely with Trump. A president who publicly invites foreign interference in elections; a president who pushes a vulnerable ally to dig up political dirt on his opponents by withholding approved congressional funds; a president who states he believes dictator Putin over the consensus of U.S. intelligence agencies.
Stefanik has turned a corner in her career since her impeachment dramatics drew national attention. Trump praises her and she clings to his coattails; co-chairing his N.Y. re-election campaign, stumping for him in far-away states and interviewing for some future appointment on Fox News.
We have a chance to elect a representative who is actually from the North Country and cares about her neighbors, Democrat and Republican alike. Unlike Stefanik, who prioritizes her career and her donors, Tedra Cobb refuses to accept corporate PAC money. Tedra Cobb knows how to reach across the aisle and work hard for accessible, affordable healthcare, a strong economy, our environment and to eliminate corporate influence in government. Tedra is experienced, honest and energetic and her only ambition is to serve the North Country.
Peggy Witberger, Saranac Lake