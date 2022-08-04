Letter to the editor: Concerned about Saratoga Biochar

Have you heard about the proposed sewage sludge-burning plant that Saratoga Biochar wants to build in the Moreau Industrial Park? It has the potential to affect residents on both sides of the Hudson River.

I am a part of a small group of Moreau residents who are concerned about the negative effects this may cause on the health and quality of life for residents of Moreau, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, other communities along the Hudson River. There is potential we will have to live with the stench of sewage sludge processing and burning, emissions, environmental pollution, factory noise, heavy truck traffic past homes. It is sad how few people know about this and how many may be affected.

We have written 90 officials from the surrounding communities to let them know that there is a potential that their residents could be impacted. We hope they will review our information on our Facebook “Not Moreau” page and we offered to help with questions. We hope they will step up and speak out for your communities by writing the NY DEC when their review of this facility is complete, and they open their public comment period. We will let you know on “Not Moreau” when the DEC public comment period opens. Please let them know how you feel about this proposal. Every comment is important.

At full build-out, Saratoga Biochar plans to truck 720 tons of municipal sewage sludge daily into the Moreau Industrial Park. That amounts to 15% of New York state's total annual municipal sewage sludge. The sludge will be combined with woodchips which will be ground on site and then heated to high enough temperatures to create Biochar fertilizer.

“Not Moreau” on Facebook has a lot of information. We regularly post updates.

Gina LeClair, Moreau