Letter to the editor: Concerned about rec area overuse

I want to remind people when they visit Buttermilk & Bear Slide, if all the parking lots are full capacity, please come back another day. The main road in Buttermilk is very narrow, and parking along the side of the road is dangerous. I do not want this place to become a paid permit system and limit how many people can visit and camp. I have noticed many websites are now posting about camping at Buttermilk, and visitors have increased. I have spoken to many residents in town and they cannot visit Buttermilk anymore because the entire place is overcrowded. Remember to bring a usable bag when visiting Buttermilk & Bear Slide for your bottles, cans and any garbage from your picnic.