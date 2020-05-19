Letter to the editor: Concerned about nursing home patients

Editor:
Thank-you to The Post-Star for keeping its readers up to date on the impacts of the coronavirus.
I note here that, according to the Associated Press, thousands of persons all across New York state have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and at adult living facilities. Locally, and also because of the coronavirus, The Post-Star reports that numerous persons have died at nursing homes and at one or more other adult living facilities. Further, a number of local persons who require critical care as a result of the coronavirus continue to remain in nursing homes and other adult living facilities and not in hospitals.
If somebody is ill enough to die, why is that person not sent to the hospital? Likewise, if a person is ill enough to need “critical care,” why is that person not in the hospital? Are there two standards of care — one for persons living in nursing homes and in other adult living facilities and another standard of care for persons who reside elsewhere? I hope not.
All of our nursing homes and other adult living facilities should make sure that persons who need to be in the hospital are promptly sent to the hospital.
Further, among the metrics that the governor’s task force has put in place to decide whether and when a region should reopen, five of the seven relate to hospitalizations. Regarding this, if we have fewer persons in hospitals than we should have, doesn’t that deprive us of an accurate picture of where we are relative to these metrics? And doesn’t that also mean that we may be reopening sooner than we should?
Lewis Steele, Shushan
Editor's Note: A story by Kathleen Moore in Saturday's Post-Star explained that many nursing home patients and their families choose for the patients who have COVID-19 to stay in the nursing homes where they already are and not move to a hospital.
