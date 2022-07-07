Letter to the editor: Concerned about Moore v. Harper high court case

A Supreme Court case coming up in the fall from North Carolina, Moore v. Harper, should strike fear into anyone who actually believes in democracy (small d) and our republican (small r) form of government. It is asking the court to approve something called Independent State Legislature Theory, which claims state legislatures can set rules for federal elections that are not reviewable by state courts. Constitutional scholars say it has no basis in the Constitution and in fact strikes at the heart of the three branches, the checks and balances that form the basis of our entire system of government. If allowed to prevail, what does this mean in real life? Well, for one, it gives state legislatures absolute power to gerrymander districts to their heart’s content, essentially keeping themselves in power indefinitely. Both parties would almost assuredly take advantage of this.

This Supreme Court has already decided cases allowing gerrymandering and limiting voting rights, and the thought that they would take this leap into the deep end is not so far-fetched. So what, you say? Well, the state legislatures may decide if they don’t like the outcome of an election, they will just overturn it, and install their preferred candidates instead. Which is exactly what Trump wanted to do with his false slates of electors. Which is exactly what Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was urging Arizona lawmakers to do. And before Trump supporters cheer, realize that you are cheering the end of representative government, and cheering the start of dictatorship.

The best way to depoliticize this court is to dilute the power of any one judge by increasing the number of judges. Increase it to 11, to make up for the two who sit there only because of Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy. Time is running out!

Tanya Goldstein, Salem