 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Concerned about missing masks

COVID-19 vaccine

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with a dose of vaccine.

 Derek Gee, The Buffalo News

Editor:

The front page of the Dec. 4, 2021, Post-Star ran two interesting pictures of the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt in Glens Falls on Dec. 3: crowds of people of all ages gathered in close quarters in tents and not a mask to be seen.

In the right-hand column of the front page next to the pictures appeared an article reporting that Warren County has racked up another 93 new COVID cases and another unvaccinated person died of COVID.

Is it even remotely possible that there might be a connection between such behavior and such results?

Robert Sledd, Glens Falls 

 

+1 
Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News