Letter to the editor: Concerned about missing masks

Editor:

The front page of the Dec. 4, 2021, Post-Star ran two interesting pictures of the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt in Glens Falls on Dec. 3: crowds of people of all ages gathered in close quarters in tents and not a mask to be seen.

In the right-hand column of the front page next to the pictures appeared an article reporting that Warren County has racked up another 93 new COVID cases and another unvaccinated person died of COVID.

Is it even remotely possible that there might be a connection between such behavior and such results?

Robert Sledd, Glens Falls

