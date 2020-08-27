Letter to the editor: Concerned about hunter training

Editor:

With hunting season approaching soon, it appears that New York state and the DEC are making drastic changes to the hunter safety program that could prove harmful, all in the name of making money.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the hunter safety courses have been moved online, but now it appears that DEC wants to make those changes permanent and with it, would go away any hands-on or classroom instruction. The cost would be $19 for a standard hunting course and $30 for a bow-hunter course.

What's worse is that with young hunters and kids at home, there would be no way to prove if the kid took the course, or the parent. There would be no one-on-one or hands-on instruction, no way to show or evaluate safe firearms handling, etc. This is setting a dangerous precedent, so much so that instructors are now quitting the program, as is the case of the Middleburgh Rod and Gun Club, who have taught hunter safety classes for 40 years.

The rationale for DEC to move courses online permanently is that it will get more kids to take the courses, thereby generating more revenue. Making money for a bankrupt state should not be at the forefront of safety when it comes to teaching young hunters. Hopefully someone in Albany will understand that.

David LaPell, Pottersville

