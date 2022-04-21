Letter to the editor: Concerned about herbicide in lake

Editor:

The Lake George Park Commission has initiated a pilot project proposing application of an aquatic herbicide called ProcellaCOR (Florpyrauxifen-benzyl) to control Eurasian milfoil.

In my opinion, this proposed experimental program seems too risky to approve.

The LGA and the Waterkeeper, as well as a groundswell of residents in recent letters to the APA, oppose the proposal and want the Park Commission to hold off. There is a petition on Lake Bomoseen in Vermont opposing a similar experiment.

Risks are the unknowns: how does this chemical operate in turbulent waters? How will it affect fish, wildlife, plants and humans, long range? Will Lake George Eurasian milfoil develop resistance to ProcellaCOR, eventually requiring different, possibly stronger chemical applications? Local opinion reflects overall national awareness about chemical pollution in almost all our water and air.

The Park Commission and the DEC should welcome this outpouring of Lake George residential concern, intelligence and engagement.

The largest percentage of ProcellaCOR’s chemical ingredients are not listed; a small application can spread up to a 5-mile radius. This chemical as listed on www.beyondpesticides.com indicates potential health concerns, though not yet proven.

I remember the planes when I was a teen over the lake applying DDT to the water and shorelines, with the promise it would produce no negative effects; generations of lake trout were impacted. The lake’s ecosystem is too fragile these days to dare possibly compounding unintended consequences.

Hand and mechanical milfoil harvesting is labor intensive and costly; the Park Commission is concerned about these issues in the public interest, but applying herbicide into drinking water may not be safe.

Lisa Adamson, Lake George

