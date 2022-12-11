Letter to the editor: Concerned about couple and their dog

I am highly concerned with the homeless couple, including their dog, that currently sits on the bench in front of City Hall.

They have been seen at that bench for weeks now and when it's raining, they reside at the bus station across the street or over at the Charles Wood Theater to stay out of the elements.

My question is ... what is our city doing to help them? This saddens me to see every day as I walk daily through downtown for work. They are there first thing in the morning and when I leave in the evening.

This is the perfect time of year to come together as a community to help those in need.

Anne Teak, Glens Falls