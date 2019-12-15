Letter to the editor: Concern raised in sex abuse case

Editor:
I am appalled that Judge Hall is even considering lowering David Saladin's sex offender status. I am furious that Bill Montgomery, Saladin's attorney, attacked in open court the mothers and child victims in this case. How low does Montgomery go to defend a confessed child sexual abuser? What is going on in this county? Two girls were sexually abused at a day care. Saladin confessed to three felonies and two misdemeanors. He should be in jail. Yet he received probation from Judge Hall. And now he wants a lower classification or none at all! What? Is there no justice in Warren County? Saladin is free, out there to abuse other children. Bill Montgomery gets to drag the proceedings out for over 600 days, he gets to disrespect these defenseless young children and their parents in open court using their first and last names. Shame on you Bill. No money is worth putting a confessed pedophile back on the street. Bill Montgomery, your greed has overtaken your sense of right and wrong.
Judge Hall says he cannot even read the letters and emails from the affected families. Yet, he allowed Saladin and Montgomery to drag these children and their families through tortuous rounds of attacks in a public domain. This is flat out wrong. Saladin is a convicted child sex abuser. That is a fact. He walks wherever he wants. That is a fact. He has been allowed to sexually abuse a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old girl. All with almost no consequences. Another appalling fact.
I am sick with grief for these families and beyond disgusted with Saladin and Bill Montgomery.
John Brock, Queensbury
Editor’s Note: When a defense lawyer makes a request to lower the sex-offender level of a client, Judge Hall has no recourse but to consider it.