Letter to the editor: Concern raised in sex abuse case

I am appalled that Judge Hall is even considering lowering David Saladin's sex offender status. I am furious that Bill Montgomery, Saladin's attorney, attacked in open court the mothers and child victims in this case. How low does Montgomery go to defend a confessed child sexual abuser? What is going on in this county? Two girls were sexually abused at a day care. Saladin confessed to three felonies and two misdemeanors. He should be in jail. Yet he received probation from Judge Hall. And now he wants a lower classification or none at all! What? Is there no justice in Warren County? Saladin is free, out there to abuse other children. Bill Montgomery gets to drag the proceedings out for over 600 days, he gets to disrespect these defenseless young children and their parents in open court using their first and last names. Shame on you Bill. No money is worth putting a confessed pedophile back on the street. Bill Montgomery, your greed has overtaken your sense of right and wrong.