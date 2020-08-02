Letter to the editor: Complainers ruined kids' experience

Editor:

I have two grandchildren who recently attended a two-week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. musical theater program located at Broadway Upstate in Hudson Falls. The 11 participants were elementary school-aged children. Rachel Seebode runs the program.

Rachel researched COVID-19 protocols, so the summer program could be held safely. The children wore masks and practiced social distancing. A part of the program was rehearsed in the Hudson Falls park gazebo where the final performance for families only was to be held. Again I will state all COVID-19 protocols were being followed, and the children were not in social contact with anyone in the park.

Unfortunately, complaints were made to the police concerning the children’s presence in the park. As a result, rehearsals were stopped.

I will use restraint of pen to describe how I feel about the action of these disgruntled people who complained. I do not understand why individuals create unneeded problems and stress for others, especially children. We all have enough to deal with during this difficult time.

Sheila Buckley, Queensbury

