Editor:
I first met Jim LaFarr in 1991 when he was an applicant for a patrol officer with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. He was young, bright, and full of enthusiasm. He had met all of our requirements, so I hired him. As with all new officers, you teach them, you observe their conduct and watch them grow into the job. As time passed, we in leadership positions realized Jim had this special ability to be compassionate while firm in enforcing our laws. He was very effective handling calls and his caseload.
Jim rose through the ranks becoming major, third in command at the department, serving under three different sheriffs for the past 27 years. Not only has Jim served our county for many years in law enforcement, he served our country both in the U.S. Army and Air Force, a true patriot.
Jim has chosen Terry Cuomo, another Sheriff’s Department veteran, to be undersheriff if elected. Terry, like Jim, had that special spark that has carried him through his career. Terry was part of a special Federal Drug Task Force for several years. His hard work and dedication has made our community much safer.
Upon retiring as sheriff, I was appointed as commissioner of the State Commission of Corrections where I saw firsthand how every county Sheriff’s Department functioned and operated. The county jails, including Warren County, are run by the sheriffs in New York with a few exceptions. After 41 years of service, I can tell you jails are difficult to manage. They are the forgotten burden of being sheriff.
Both Jim and Terry have worked their whole careers within the environment of the Sheriff’s Department with a shared responsibility of corrections in house, giving both a unique insight of jail management issues.
Compassionate leadership benefits all.
Fred Lamy, Retired Warren County Sheriff and Commissioner of State Commission of Corrections, Warrensburg