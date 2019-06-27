Compassion a priority over regulations
Editor:
In reference to your article on the Clearview Motel, bravo to Mayor Harry Gutheil and the South Glens Falls Village Board for standing for human compassion as more important than regulations. Regulations can be changed, altered and updated as necessary. Human beings who may be economically challenged can be supported by a caring community. Bravo to Peg Brady who sees to the heart of the problem, “homelessness and lack of affordable housing.” What would it accomplish to put these people out on the street?
We have lived and worked in South Glens Falls and the town of Moreau for many years. This has always been a friendly and caring community. Hopefully that will never change. Anyone who refers to the Clearview Motel as a “fleabag dumping ground” has obviously not visited the motel or met the hardworking decent people who live there. Being financially limited is not a crime. It is an opportunity for caring and “loving our neighbor” in the same, nonjudgmental way we love ourselves.
Clayton and Alice Burgess, South Glens Falls