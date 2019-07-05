Editor:
Congratulations to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for pulling state grant money for Nike's new facility near Phoenix. Nike's athletic shoe, that celebrates our original 13 colonies, was pulled from the market after Colin Kaepernick and others found it offensive due to its ties to the slavery era. It seems Kaepernick just happens to have a major endorsement deal with Nike. This type of nonsense makes me wonder if any of us are still allowed to celebrate any form of early American history without prior approval from the likes of Colin Kaepernick. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said it best when he tweeted, "We don't need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation's history."
Now, since Colin Kaepernick hasn't been real busy playing in the NFL lately and since he seems to have no problem when it comes to disrespecting our national anthem and our country as a whole, maybe he and the top Nike executives should take a nice long trip to Central America, or better yet, Southern Africa. Nike could clear some brush and make room for their new manufacturing facility there, and Colin Kaepernick could stay busy trying to get a new football league underway.
Chip Hammond, Granville