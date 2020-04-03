Letter to the editor: Companies can adjust to help country

Don’t Dell and Hewlett-Packard make laptops in a sterile environment? Caps and gowns on their employees so particles and static don’t get into the computer? Microsoft makes software for the operating systems, can’t they be called upon to make the ventilators? Why are we asking Ford to re-tool?

I haven’t researched this, but it seems reasonable. Also, if Hanes makes underwear in the U.S., why can’t they make masks and gowns; all under the Defense Production Act. Seems like these could be churned out faster than an auto plant.