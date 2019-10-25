Editor:
It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to the editor in support of Attorney Paul Roalsvig as the next district attorney for Hamilton County.
Paul is an incredible man with the necessary character to hold such a prestigious position. He would honor his responsibility as DA by acting with the utmost respect for the law and what the law represents — justice for all.
Your community deserves a DA who is above reproach in office. Paul Roalsvig is absolutely that person. Not only is he my older brother, but I also have practiced law alongside him and seen his work ethic and tenacity to perform at the highest caliber in whatever matter referred to him. His reputation is well respected by attorneys throughout the state and Hamilton County.
As a practicing attorney with the firm of Kloss, Stenger and LoTempio in Erie County, N.Y., a professor and chair of the Business Department SUNY at Erie College, adjunct professor at the University of Buffalo Medical School, and adjunct instructor for Buffalo Police Academy, I am well aware of the necessary legal, professional, and personal attributes needed to perform as an effective district attorney.
Paul has a proven track record with his dedicated representation of clients in felony and non-felony criminal matters and is also admitted to practice in state and federal courts. His experience and drive to serve others in the pursuit of justice is a statement of his character and drive for excellence — the same excellence that he inspires and leads others to as well.
Whether serving as school board president, local business owner, or as an active community volunteer, Paul has shown unmatched dedication and drive to serve Hamilton County. This unmatched loyalty and dedication will follow him in his next role as district attorney.
Kristin Kozlowski, Clarence