Letter to the editor: Community cleanup events help rec area

Morgan Duke Conservation Society has applied for the Capacity and Organizational Effectiveness Grant through Parks and Trails New York to organize more community cleanup events this year at the Hudson River Recreation Area known as Buttermilk in Lake Luzerne and provide dedicated volunteers uniform shirts.

Morgan Duke Conservation Society has applied for a $5,000 grant.

Community cleanup events at the Hudson River Recreation Area in Lake Luzerne is a wonderful idea to allow the community to take part by walking around the trails, campsites and along the Hudson River picking up litter and at the same time they can learn the leave-no-trace principles.

The May 2021 community cleanup event at the Hudson River Recreation Area had more than 35 people attending to help plant trees and picked up litter. Morgan Duke Conservation Society would like to thank Stewart’s Shops for donating $300, Price Chopper for donating $200 and Glens Falls National Bank for donating $200 to help Morgan Duke Conservation Society match the grant.

Morgan Duke Conservation Society protects the environment at Hudson River Recreation Area under the supervision of the NYSDEC through a Volunteer Stewardship Agreement.

James Sullivan,

Hudson Falls