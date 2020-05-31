Letter to the editor: Community cares about its library

Editor:

The budget increase proposed by the Richards Library is reasonable, and an excellent value. I invite you to join me in voting “Yes” on your mail-in ballot for Proposition 3 on Tuesday, June 9, for the Richards Library.

The strength of a democracy is determined by the strength of the education of their citizens. Richards Library in Warrensburg encourages the search for knowledge through reading, media, and social interaction. It is a place for children to explore, play and learn. It is a place for seniors to meet, learn new skills and borrow a beloved book. Our library is free to all ages, races, religious denominations, financial means and abilities. That is the face of democracy.

The referendum is an investment in my community. A community that cares about all its citizens and votes to prove it.

Lillian Costa, Chestertown

