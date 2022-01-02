Letter to the editor: Common purpose will unite us all

Editor:

“Those who would sacrifice freedom for safety deserve neither.”

It is harsh in a time where indirection and implication are considered normal, and those who say what they believe runs the risk of being shunned if it is contrary to popular opinion. New ideas come from expressing differing concepts, putting them to work, testing them, and objectively studying the results.

If half of the population is afraid to express ideas that won’t conform, and the ones who choose to express anything contrary are treated as pariah, how can we have growth? I hear “Freedom ends where safety begins.” Freedom doesn’t end where fear begins, either. I can’t decide for private businesses what they need to demand from consumers as far as compliance to mandates. I can choose to go elsewhere, just like the people who do business with me can always choose.

Not only are people and businesses being crushed by our state government, expressing interest in certain regions and abandoning others, still people say “Please crush us further under your weight and overreach!” If people want to live in fear, fine. Live your life how you want. But don’t demand it of others.

Your freedom to live how you choose doesn’t allow you to take that same freedom from others. How did we live before this fearmongering told us how to live our lives? Families are being divided over people who don’t even know we exist, and certainly don’t care about what is best for us as individuals. People worry about our nation’s enemies, but we are destroying ourselves faster than any outside influence could. America is tarnished, but with solidarity it can be a beacon of hope once again.

We just need to find the common purpose which has united us as a nation in the past.

Adam DeBuque, Hague

