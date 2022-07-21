Letter to the editor: Commenting on the 'extreme right wing' in America

People believe dangerous lies, lies intentionally spread for power, greed, or in hatred, lies believed in ignorance: the shootings in Newtown, Parkland, Uvalde were staged; Russia invaded to save Ukrainians; fossil fuels don’t contribute to climate crisis; 2020’s fair election was “stolen”; whites are superior to Blacks, men superior to women … .

Meteorologists now name climate change as a leading cause for the devastation we witness: extreme killing heat, severe droughts, disastrous wildfires, flooding, glaciers melting, oceans warming, acidifying, massive extinctions, climate refugees. They say what Fox News, the fossil fuel industry and paid politicians deny: we must reduce emissions, stop drilling, deforestation and soil depletion, and shift to sustainable energies.

Trump insists our fair and free election was stolen, rousing his base to violence against election officials, politicians, legislatures — threatening any dissenters. The Jan. 6 investigation shows his attempt to change election results, pressure Pence and state legislatures; shows Republican advisers, campaign managers, lawyers telling him there was no evidence the election was stolen; reveals Trump’s words, actions, desire to keep power, joy at his people’s violence; his attempt to overthrow democracy.

Life on Earth is threatened. Yet Republicans veto any legislation that Biden proposes to lessen fossil fuels, build green infrastructure with American workers, mitigate and adapt to future climate disasters. Democracy is threatened, yet Republicans and our Supreme Court undercut voting rights, wage a vendetta against women, support Trump’s lies. Their candidates pose with guns, sanction violence.

Stefanik supports Trump’s lies, endorses candidates steeped in conspiracy theories. Racist rhetoric (Paladino, Boebert, Palin), rants about groomers, pedophiles, woke culture, immigrants “replacing” whites. Restriction on assault weapons is “outrageous,” the “life” of the fetus more important than women’s lives. I say to her and the extreme right wing what was said to Sen. Joe McCarthy in his relentless “communist” witch hunts: “Have you no sense of decency,” or integrity, or truth?

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann