Letter to the editor: Commenting on Stefanik's flyer

Editor: 

I recently received a political flyer from political operative and 21st congressional representative Elise Stefanik where she was quick to blame President Biden for the rise in gasoline prices.

I supposed during the first year of the COVID-19 epidemic, we should have blamed Ms. Stefanik and her Republican colleagues for the shortage/lack of paper towels, toilet paper, flour, bread, meat and other necessities that left empty shelves in grocery stores and Americans panicking.

I am sure at the time, Ms. Stefanik would have loudly protested that it was not her fault, denied any responsibility for the shortages, and ranted on about it being just another conspiracy theory without merit. Hmm!

David Gottesman, North Creek

 

