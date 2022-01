Your article (a Jan. 2 commentary from the Los Angeles Times on the Viewpoints page) about protecting democracy is nothing more than a left-wing liberal hit job! We, the American people, don’t need more mail-in ballots or longer time frames in which to vote! What we need is voting integrity! Plain and simple! If you have to show a vaccine card to eat in a restaurant or show identification to fly on a plane, then you can damn sure show your identification to vote!