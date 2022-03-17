Letter to the editor: Coming together for Afghan family

Editor:

The Adirondack Welcome Circle is overwhelmed with the generosity of this community! We’ve received monetary donations allowing us to secure an apartment for an Afghan family, cover rent, utilities, food and initial expenses. We appreciate the help of the Glens Falls Foundation, enabling donations to qualify as tax deductible.

Many people have showed up to help rehabilitate the apartment and get it ready in time. People from local churches, Rotary and Lions clubs, and Key Club and Honor Society students from Glens Falls High School have put in hours of work. With the landlord who is working very hard on this as well, we can offer these refugees a real home here.

People are already purchasing items from our Target wish list, and we will be able to fully equip the home with everything the family needs. Churches and other organizations have offered to purchase groups of items such as everything needed for the bathroom or a kit of home tools, etc. For a family arriving with nothing, we are giving them what they need to start a new life due to this outpouring of love and support.

It “takes a village to raise a child,” and it takes our community to welcome people who come with nothing but hope for their future. You’ve shown generosity, spirit and heart to people you don’t even know yet. You’re helping Afghans who helped Americans that they didn’t know when they were in a strange land, and now we pay it forward.

Our deepest gratitude to everyone who is helping to welcome this family. Not only with money and goods, but in supporting them and being the welcoming community each of us knows so well. How appropriate that this family will end up in Hometown USA!

Adirondackwelcomecircle.org, P.O. Box 132, Glens Falls, New York 12801.

Kathleen Braico, Queensbury

