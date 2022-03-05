Letter to the editor: Coming this fall: GOP victories

What are the Democrats of today most afraid of? Well, if you guessed a Republican woman who hasn’t bought their lies hook, line and sinker, you would be right.

Many Republican women have faced offensive and misogynistic backlash simply because their ideas do not fall in line with what Democrats would have them believe. All across America, more and more Republican women are running for office and winning. One reason for this has been through the support of Congresswoman Stefanik and EPAC, which has contributed to the success of many Republican women. Enabling more and more Republican women to run for office only serves to benefit our nation.