Letter to the editor: Comics will suffer without Trump around

Editor:

OK, here we are coming to the end of 2020 with election results still being decided. Hey, if Gore can challenge results then so can Trump. Do I think when all is decided there will be enough to change the outcome? Maybe not, but we should give it time to find out. And does anyone ever remember a "president-elect" having a backdrop announcing "office of the president-elect?" So many fishy things in 2020.

Makes you wonder what the three major bias networks (remember ABC's Martha R. crying as the 2016 results showed Clinton losing) will be focusing on now as they will have to be throwing snowflake questions now if Biden persists. Of course, the three late show comics will probably lose their ratings, as they can no longer slam the president as they have done repeatedly for four years.

The good news, the degrading letters from June and Al and the new commentaries from Dick will probably just melt away. Of course the biased Post-Star will have to start looking for more cartoons to publish next to the letters as the snowflake liberal LA times and others won't have anyone to bash anymore.