Letter to the editor: Column was not good-natured jab

Editor:

In the Feb. 27 issue of the Chronicle, a letter to the editor from Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran was printed. In it, Mr. Corcoran complained that an article in the Chronicle which quoted a Post-Star column which said that voters are dumber than a box of rocks was taken out of context. In addition Mr. Corcoran stated that the Nov. 11, 2018 column was a "good natured jab." Mr. Corcoran urged voters of the 21st Congressional District to review the original column.

I did reread the original column, and then I reread it twice more. While Mr. Corcoran is correct that there was no reference to the 21st Congressional District, I didn't find any evidence that the editorial was a good natured jab.

The exact quote from Mr. Tingley was, "Most voters are a box of rocks when it comes to the truth. They would not know it if it bit them on the backside." If you read the whole column, I think you would find that quote is a pretty accurate summary of Mr. Tingley's opinion.

I remember thinking at the time how it was not very smart that editor of the local paper would criticize a large segment of his local community in this manner. But I guess this is what I should have expected from The Post-Star.