Editor:
Ken Tingley's column on Sunday perfectly sets forth the case for and against Trump. The boost in 401K retirement plans is certainly welcome and any jobs that may have been created are also welcome. However, these "accomplishments" could disappear tomorrow while the other actions taken will not be easily corrected. Changes in the environmental protections, consumer financial protections all can have long-lasting and detrimental effects on all. Thanks for spelling it out so clearly and please keep it up.
Harvey Bantham, Wilton