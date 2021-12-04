Letter to the editor: Column brought back memories

I enjoy Maury Thompson's History Beat columns, but the coaches' basketball photo on Saturday, Nov 27, brought many happy memories. Although the names were not included with the photo, I recognized many of the men from small Washington County schools, especially the two on the far left who were both from Salem Washington Academy. In front (#10) is Coach Bob Kana, who taught all phys ed classes and coached all sports in Salem for many years. When his coaching days were over, he returned to his hometown of Whitehall, became principal and, I believe, superintendent of schools. A more recent and recognizable photo can be seen on the wall in Heritage Hall in the Cool Insuring Arena for the area Sports Hall of Fame.