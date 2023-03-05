It seems a decade ago for some, or just yesterday for others when COVID-19 upended our world. During that time, many people put on hold regular health screenings including those that help catch certain cancers early. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and good time to get screened for colorectal cancer if you are between the ages of 45 and 75.

Talking about colorectal cancer screening can make some people uncomfortable, but think about how uncomfortable cancer is. Screening for colorectal cancer has come a long way and can even be done at home. Even better, if caught early, colon cancer can be prevented by removing precancerous polyps.

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), FIT-DNA test or Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) are tests done at home and you send stool samples to a doctor’s office or lab. Based on the results, you may be asked to follow up with your doctor or schedule a colonoscopy.

If you are worried about the costs for colorectal cancer screening there is a program locally that can help. The Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington & Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital helps women and men who live in New York state who meet program rules for age and income and do not have health insurance or have health insurance with a cost share that makes the cost of screening too high get screened.

Finally, people often say I don’t have time to get screened. Think of it this way, the few hours it takes to get screened for colorectal cancer could give you thousands of cancer-free hours to do those things you don’t have time for.

No more excuses. Talk with your family and your doctor about getting screened for colorectal cancer today.

Dan Durkee,

Lake George