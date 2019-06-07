Vote to maintain local dry laws
Editor:
The Post Star recently published an article about a group of people who are trying to repeal the local dry laws in Argyle.
I am responding to the make the case that such a proposal is misguided. Alcohol is a harmful substance.
For instance, it kills more people and produces more addiction than opioids.
Alcohol use is a direct cause of cancer, including a quarter of all breast cancer.
Allowing alcohol sales would only serve to make this public health problem even worse.
We should be taking steps to improve public health, not make it worse.
Pro-alcohol proponents claim that allowing alcohol sales would help the economy and generate tax revenue.
But this is not the case.
The State of New York loses over 16 billion dollars a year from the social, medical and economic damages that result from the harms of alcohol.
As a result, the alcohol industry ends up making the economy smaller.
Even if a few people may open some businesses and make some money, the overall economy will be made worse.
While alcohol sales may generate some tax revenue, it is almost universally the case that areas which allow alcohol sales end up spending far more money dealing with the problems of alcohol than they get from taxing it.
As a result, the average taxpayer ends up having to pay higher taxes to subsidize the damages caused as a result of alcohol sales.
In the end, allowing alcohol sales, only serves to make communities sicker, poorer and more highly taxed.
I would encourage all voters in Argyle to reject this misguided effort and to vote to maintain their local dry laws.
Jonathan Makeley, Amhers
Coffinger the most qualified candidate
Editor:
I am the retired chief clerk of Hamilton County, and I fully support the election of Tatiana Coffinger for Hamilton County Judge.
I’ve known Tatiana for 17 years.
Tatiana has been a law clerk to two of the finest and honorable judges that I have known, Hon.
Gordon Hemmett, deceased Washington County, and Hon. S. Peter Feldstein, retired, Hamilton County.
Law Clerks are a reflection of their Judge so integrity is paramount.
I found Tatiana to be a person willing to work hard for her Judge.
As the Chief Clerk, I worked alongside Judge Feldstein for 16 years and I understand the qualities necessary for a person to serve the people of Hamilton County. It takes integrity, kindness, compassion, intelligence and knowledge of the law. Tatiana possesses these and many more positive attributes.
I personally spoke to attorneys who came before Judge Feldstein over the course of the 30 years he served the residents of Hamilton County. They all expressed how impressed they always were with how he conducted his court and the respect, fairness and willingness to listen he showed the families coming before him. Tatiana’s time with Judge Feldstein as her mentor will have served her well.
Before I retired, Tatiana expressed an interest in working with Judge Feldstein and his law clerk Brendan Hanley researching and drafting decisions on Supreme Court matters.
This is an example of Tatiana’s willingness to take on more responsibilities than just her own workload because her work ethics are exemplary.
She goes above and beyond what the job requires and possesses a willingness to be there for the people she works with too. The integrity she exhibits in her research drafting of decisions, knowledge of the law, and fairness, these are the qualities that make Tatiana Coffinger the most qualified candidate.
Catherine Linton, Chestertown