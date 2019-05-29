Editor:
For more than 20 years I was privileged to serve as court attorney in Hamilton County, Family, and Surrogate’s Courts under the supervision of Hon. S. Peter Feldstein. In that capacity I was able to observe firsthand the attributes that made Judge Feldstein such a respected jurist, both within and beyond the geographical boundaries of the county. Those attributes included fierce devotion to legal, ethical, and intellectual standards as well as respect for the human dignity of each individual appearing before the court. With Judge Feldstein’s recent retirement, voters in Hamilton County have an important decision to make as to which of the candidates for judicial office is best equipped to carry on in his footsteps.
The first chance I had to work with and get to know Tatiana Coffinger was when she was assigned to work for Judge Feldstein during times when the court was facing particularly heavy caseloads. Later, as I approached retirement in June of 2016, Ms. Coffinger was appointed to fill my position in Hamilton County and we again worked closely together, this time as part of the transition process. I have had the opportunity to explore with Ms. Coffinger a variety of legal issues relevant to the cases we discussed, and have observed her respectful attitude toward the litigants in those cases. I am confident that if given the opportunity, Tatiana will grow into the kind of judge that will make all Hamilton County residents proud. Although Judge Feldstein’s long experience on the bench cannot simply be replaced overnight, it should be noted that Tatiana worked directly with the judge for more than two and a half years, from July of 2016 until the judge’s retirement. That invaluable experience, together with her own unique life experiences, bode well for the future of our communities.
Brendan Hanley, North Creek