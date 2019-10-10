Editor:
I am writing this in support of Tatiana Coffinger for the position of Hamilton County Court judge.
Tatiana is an individual of superb intellect, impeccable character, great compassion and one constantly in search of truth. These are the credentials necessary for a judge. Her decades of successful experience in the judicial system further is illustrative of why she is the superior candidate.
I have 70-plus years as a resident of Hamilton County. 38 years as a public school educator and administrator lead me to believe that she has the character, expertise and preparation to succeed. Electing her will enable us to deal with present needs and allow us to address the future under capable judicial leadership.
I urge all my fellow Hamilton County neighbors to cast their votes for Tatiana Coffinger, Hamilton County Court judge, on Nov. 5.
John W. Simons, Piseco