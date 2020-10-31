Letter to the editor: Cobb's agenda will help local residents

Editor:

Our opportunity to vote is here. One important choice is for our representative to Congress. The candidates will represent us in very different ways.

If you want someone who has made Washington her home base for virtually her entire adult life, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you want someone who has resided in our district for more than 30 years, then Tedra Cobb is your candidate.

If you want someone who has voted repeatedly to end the Affordable Care Act and end protections for pre-existing conditions, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you want someone who supports strengthening the ACA and maintaining protections for pre-existing conditions, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.

If you want someone who has developed proposals to privatize Social Security and has voted against bills to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you want someone who supports preserving Social Security and Medicare for future generations and supports efforts to reduce the high cost of prescription drugs, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.