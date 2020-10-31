Letter to the editor: Cobb's agenda will help local residents

Editor:
Our opportunity to vote is here. One important choice is for our representative to Congress. The candidates will represent us in very different ways.
If you want someone who has made Washington her home base for virtually her entire adult life, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you want someone who has resided in our district for more than 30 years, then Tedra Cobb is your candidate.
If you want someone who has voted repeatedly to end the Affordable Care Act and end protections for pre-existing conditions, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you want someone who supports strengthening the ACA and maintaining protections for pre-existing conditions, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.
If you want someone who has developed proposals to privatize Social Security and has voted against bills to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you want someone who supports preserving Social Security and Medicare for future generations and supports efforts to reduce the high cost of prescription drugs, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.
If you like tax cuts that primarily benefit the rich, then your candidate is Elise Stefanik. If you believe that the wealthy and powerful have gotten the government to do their bidding for too long, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.
If you want a government that tells a woman what she can and can't do with her own body, then Elise Stefanik is your candidate. If you believe that women have the right to reproductive freedom, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.
If you want someone who embraces Donald Trump despite his repeated efforts to divide rather than unite the country, that candidate is Elise Stefanik. If Trump's words and actions have increasingly concerned you, your candidate is Tedra Cobb.
Please vote, and choose someone who will truly represent your values.
Bill Doran, Broadalbin
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!