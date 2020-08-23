Letter to the editor: Cobb works hard for the people

Editor:

As a former Marine and retired federal agent, I support Tedra Cobb for Congress. During the past three-plus years I have felt that the country I grew up in has been stolen by this administration and those who support it.

I was raised by hardworking, patriotic parents in a small hamlet outside Rochester. I have fond memories of their constant volunteering; always putting the needs of their community ahead of their own. I see these same values in Tedra Cobb. Look at her record and you will see that she is one of us.

For example, her service on the Fire Department and in local health care speaks volume about her character. I feel so strongly in support of Tedra Cobb that I switched parties (at least temporarily) from independent to Democrat.

David Filsinger, Bloomingdale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0