Letter to the editor: Cobb will help us while Elise hurts

Cobb will help us while Elise hurts
Editor:
Republicans are working to weaken Social Security and Medicare. Elise Stefanik voted to privatize both programs. Privatization means taking money from our hard-earned benefits and giving it to Elise’s wealthy cronies.
Retirees worked hard for the benefits we receive. Vote for Tedra Cobb. She will work to strengthen these programs.
Phyllis Cavanagh, Granville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!