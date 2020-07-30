Letter to the editor: Cobb will help us while Elise hurts

Cobb will help us while Elise hurts

Editor:

Republicans are working to weaken Social Security and Medicare. Elise Stefanik voted to privatize both programs. Privatization means taking money from our hard-earned benefits and giving it to Elise’s wealthy cronies.

Retirees worked hard for the benefits we receive. Vote for Tedra Cobb. She will work to strengthen these programs.

Phyllis Cavanagh, Granville

