Letter to the editor: Cobb will be steward of environment

Editor:

Given the daily Trump chaos, what with gassing citizens, re-arranging the election date and the severe COVID-19 pandemic, we seem to be so busy scrambling to protect our basic constitutional and human needs that the existential global warming problem in regard to the 2020 election is overlooked.

Can we remind voters in NY21, where we rely on our natural environmental treasures for our agriculture and tourism-based economy, that Elise Stefanik is an “honorary chair” of Trump’s New York re-election campaign and that Trump is a climate denier who calls global warming a Chinese hoax. This environmental insanity is unacceptable in 2020.

We can’t afford to re-elect the Stefanik/Trump team of chaos agents who thwart science and data on every front and we certainly can’t afford Elise Stefanik’s staunch support of Trump, which translates to a casual dismissal of global warming. We should be so disappointed that a Harvard grad would so cavalierly throw away her credentials of higher education for a con man who threatens her district’s and her generation's very future. It is telling about Elise’s environmental values. Or lack thereof.

Please vote for Tedra Cobb to be our steward of the Adirondacks, because Elise Stefanik has sold us out for her political roulette game.

Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0