Letter to the editor: Cobb values family and community

Editor:
Last week the Post-Star reprinted an Adirondack Enterprise article critical of a Tedra Cobb ad. But in fairness, why is there no disapproval of the continual name-calling and lying incivility that Congresswoman Stefanik has aimed at Tedra Cobb throughout this election cycle? "Taxin’T, Taxin’T, Taxin’T”, Stefanik drones on, like a warped vinyl record. The Post-Star largely disproved this taunt ages ago.
Tedra’s ad is valid. The median family income per year in the 21st District is $57,320. That’s for two earning adults. “Median” means midpoint: half the families are higher, half are lower. Try to pay rent, food, health insurance, taxes, and child care if you are below the median.
Stefanik rakes in a fortune in comparison, whether you consider it yearly or $1,044,000 over six years. And those six years have earned her an annual pension of $86,000 when she retires. Compare that to your own lifetime earned Social Security allowance.
But it is her lack of empathy for those who earn less and struggle that is most galling. She is a take-away representative. Instead of leading and legislating a better health plan, she works hard to take away affordable health care and protections for those with pre-existing conditions. She votes against lowering drug costs. She votes to diminish Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. These are actual votes on her congressional record.
In contrast, Tedra Cobb values family and community. She wants every person to have access to affordable health care, quality education, and good jobs.
This is what Tedra Cobb cares about.
This is what she has always worked for.
This is what she will continue to work for when we elect her to Congress in November.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!