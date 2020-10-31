Letter to the editor: Cobb values family and community

Editor:

Last week the Post-Star reprinted an Adirondack Enterprise article critical of a Tedra Cobb ad. But in fairness, why is there no disapproval of the continual name-calling and lying incivility that Congresswoman Stefanik has aimed at Tedra Cobb throughout this election cycle? "Taxin’T, Taxin’T, Taxin’T”, Stefanik drones on, like a warped vinyl record. The Post-Star largely disproved this taunt ages ago.

Tedra’s ad is valid. The median family income per year in the 21st District is $57,320. That’s for two earning adults. “Median” means midpoint: half the families are higher, half are lower. Try to pay rent, food, health insurance, taxes, and child care if you are below the median.

Stefanik rakes in a fortune in comparison, whether you consider it yearly or $1,044,000 over six years. And those six years have earned her an annual pension of $86,000 when she retires. Compare that to your own lifetime earned Social Security allowance.